Blakecoin Market Cap Tops $17,756.05 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $17,756.05 and approximately $29.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,159.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,486.98 or 0.07336478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.30 or 0.00327507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $595.11 or 0.00973034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00087175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.64 or 0.00424531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.00280750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.71 or 0.00241515 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

