BLAST Trading 12% Higher This Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. BLAST has a market cap of $32,212.05 and approximately $8.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLAST has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004288 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008238 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

