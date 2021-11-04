Blink Charging (BLNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. On average, analysts expect Blink Charging to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLNK stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. Blink Charging has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 3.69.

A number of research firms have commented on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 33.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Blink Charging by 90.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

