BLOCKv Reaches Market Cap of $72.89 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 139.1% against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $72.89 million and approximately $307,883.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00049975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00241174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00096463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BLOCKv

VEE is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

