Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 294.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

