Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) released its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,169,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,655. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

