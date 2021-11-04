Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Up 18.1% Over Last Week

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. Bluzelle has a market cap of $84.75 million and $14.84 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00049964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.00246500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00097206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,744,543 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

