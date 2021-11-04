BMO Capital Markets Boosts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$274.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$272.00 to C$274.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BYDGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins cut Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$284.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $191.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.07 and a 200-day moving average of $188.70. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $148.36 and a 1-year high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

