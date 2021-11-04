BMO Capital Markets Increases PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Price Target to C$6.50

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHXHF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

