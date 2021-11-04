BMO Capital Markets Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $115.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average is $101.92.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

