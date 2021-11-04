BMO Capital Markets Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $115.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.
Shares of LYB stock opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average is $101.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
