BMO Capital Markets Lowers Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $185.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

Shares of WING opened at $151.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.30. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Wingstop by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,902,000 after buying an additional 131,139 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 87,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,347,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

