BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of DMB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.92. 28,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,473. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

