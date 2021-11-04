boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

boohoo group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 147.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 442.73 ($5.78).

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 192.05 ($2.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.57. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 177.81 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 244.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.26.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

