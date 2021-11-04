Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,400.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,527.26.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,435.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,674.80 and a twelve month high of $2,540.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a PE ratio of 242.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,397.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2,305.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.57 by $6.13. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 41.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Booking by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

