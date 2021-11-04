BOOM (BOOM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $91,708.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $91,708.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00050619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00229684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00099278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,522,855 coins and its circulating supply is 778,492,123 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.