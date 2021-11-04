BOOM Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $55,128.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOOM has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.00239923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00096787 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,522,855 coins and its circulating supply is 778,492,123 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

