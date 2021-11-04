Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) by 42.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Betterware de Mexico were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Betterware de Mexico stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.57 million and a PE ratio of 14.90.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 15.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is currently 353.19%.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

