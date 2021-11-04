Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,879 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS XPDIU opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $16.16.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPDIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.