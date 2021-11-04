Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,213 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

NYSE FN opened at $115.23 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $115.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

