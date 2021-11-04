Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Unisys worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unisys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,604,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,394,000 after buying an additional 509,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,050,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,369,000 after buying an additional 1,070,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Unisys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,349,000 after buying an additional 421,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Unisys by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,334,000 after buying an additional 127,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Unisys by 6.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,597,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,433,000 after buying an additional 99,441 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UIS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Unisys stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.44. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 60.11% and a negative net margin of 23.08%.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

