Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 21,920 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,920 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $309.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

