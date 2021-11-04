BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Lowered to $47.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

