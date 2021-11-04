BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Lowered to $47.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.02% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.
Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
