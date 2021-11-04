Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) is Lynrock Lake LP’s 10th Largest Position

Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. BOX comprises about 1.2% of Lynrock Lake LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lynrock Lake LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $17,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,662 shares of company stock worth $1,568,188. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $26.83. 25,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,246. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

