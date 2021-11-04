Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Raised to C$280.00 at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$275.00 to C$280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BYDGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $191.73 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $148.36 and a 1 year high of $214.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.70.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

