BP (LON:BP) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 386.80 ($5.05).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 334.85 ($4.37) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 328.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 315.34. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 192.07 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 127 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £374.65 ($489.48). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 355 shares of company stock valued at $112,150.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

