Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNTGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 370,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brenntag will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.