Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNTGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 370,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.
About Brenntag
Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.
