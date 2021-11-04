Brian E. Lane Sells 32,873 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $3,045,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FIX stock opened at $95.38 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.64 and a 12 month high of $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

