Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Townsquare Media worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 37.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 27.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 112,139 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 38.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 45.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 100,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of TSQ opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $228.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 36.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

