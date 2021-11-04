Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,180 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,272 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW opened at $498.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $485.06 and a 200 day moving average of $410.61. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.85 and a fifty-two week high of $519.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,753 shares of company stock valued at $25,665,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.19.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

