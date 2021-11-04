Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,900 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 56.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTBI stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $807.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.84. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 35.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.