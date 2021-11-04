Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 21,261 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,261 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 73,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.34. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.