Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Takes $4.23 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,400 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $353.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.85 and its 200-day moving average is $293.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $155.10 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The firm has a market cap of $190.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.79 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.23.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

