Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Short Interest Up 22.1% in October

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 5,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. 989,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.98. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHG shares. Citigroup cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 21,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $185,585.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 112,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,076.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $191,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.