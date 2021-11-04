Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.00.

BFAM stock opened at $148.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.44.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,055. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,438,000 after buying an additional 1,317,666 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after buying an additional 625,557 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,632,000 after buying an additional 580,991 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 480,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,619,000 after buying an additional 292,015 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,947.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after buying an additional 262,485 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

