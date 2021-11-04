Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
BFAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.00.
BFAM stock opened at $148.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.44.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,055. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,438,000 after buying an additional 1,317,666 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after buying an additional 625,557 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,632,000 after buying an additional 580,991 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 480,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,619,000 after buying an additional 292,015 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,947.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after buying an additional 262,485 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
