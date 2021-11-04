BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 60,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 679,545 shares.The stock last traded at $30.40 and had previously closed at $30.13.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65,343 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

