BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.72. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $75,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $71,856,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $66,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $13,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $12,842,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

