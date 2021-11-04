Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.

Shares of Bristow Group stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,070. Bristow Group has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53.

In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $100,277.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $802,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bristow Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Bristow Group worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

