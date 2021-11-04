British Land (LON:BLND) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

BLND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 618 ($8.07) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 497.57 ($6.50).

Get British Land alerts:

LON:BLND opened at GBX 493.50 ($6.45) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 506.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 511.88. The firm has a market cap of £4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.44. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 362.20 ($4.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64.

In related news, insider Mark Aedy bought 848 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,206.08 ($5,495.27). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.