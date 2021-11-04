Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.46. 6,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,099. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In related news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,919 shares of company stock worth $42,604,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

