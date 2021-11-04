Brokerages Anticipate LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will announce sales of $8.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.75 million and the highest is $8.83 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $9.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $39.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.72 million to $40.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $45.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPTH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.98. 752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.45.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

