Brokerages Anticipate PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will report sales of $10.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. PHX Minerals posted sales of $4.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $36.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $38.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $45.83 million, with estimates ranging from $35.66 million to $56.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $93.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $231,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 393,420 shares of company stock worth $1,065,073 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth $101,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.