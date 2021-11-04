Brokerages Expect Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) to report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Avalo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalo Therapeutics.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,194.82% and a negative return on equity of 261.82%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,917,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

AVTX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 142,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $261.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

