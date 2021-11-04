Brokerages Expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.52 Million

Analysts expect that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will announce sales of $21.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.99 million and the lowest is $21.04 million. Gaia posted sales of $18.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $80.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.49 million to $80.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $93.82 million, with estimates ranging from $93.02 million to $94.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 33,304 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 10.0% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2.5% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 311,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the second quarter worth $3,137,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Gaia has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.92 million, a PE ratio of 109.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.