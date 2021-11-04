Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.83 Million

Brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to report $43.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.70 million and the lowest is $30.70 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $6.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 630.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $149.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.50 million to $169.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $372.04 million, with estimates ranging from $314.15 million to $423.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NCMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at about $7,446,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after acquiring an additional 393,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 11,156.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 273,337 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at about $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,002. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. National CineMedia has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

