Brokerages Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will report sales of $64.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.80 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $50.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $235.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.73 million to $236.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $281.80 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $285.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ TSC traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.31. 11,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,396. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,133,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,146,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,476 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter worth $15,630,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TriState Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 594,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

