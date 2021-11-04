Brokerages Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT at $45.22

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. 68,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,139,000 after buying an additional 422,163 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,099,000 after buying an additional 37,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after buying an additional 867,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,235,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,708,000 after buying an additional 1,035,962 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,343,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,969,000 after buying an additional 452,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

