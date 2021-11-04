Brokerages Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT at $289.46

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

CRWD opened at $270.65 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $297.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.05, for a total value of $4,374,733.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,899 shares of company stock valued at $41,127,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

