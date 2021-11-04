Brokerages Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Target Price at $329.89

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $329.89.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $335.08. 2,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.42. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $219.43 and a 1 year high of $347.21.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

