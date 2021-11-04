Brokerages Set F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price at $221.22

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.22.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $1,053,977.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,996.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,617. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in F5 Networks by 437.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in F5 Networks by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in F5 Networks by 141.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 321.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 50.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock opened at $221.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.70. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $225.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

