Brokerages Set Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Target Price at GBX 2,481.67

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,477.08 ($32.36).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OCDO shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,065 ($26.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,770 ($23.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,545.32 ($20.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,888 ($37.73). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,822.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,906.91. The company has a market capitalization of £13.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.79.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

